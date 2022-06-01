Buy for price x, sell for less, yet make a profit.

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Do i miss something here?

[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux: Do i miss something here?

You will have to supply some context! The image seems to be MT4 and not 5. Is it Demo, Real or is that in the tester?

And what are the column names? It seems the costs are Commission and Swaps, but not sure.

Are there any order comments or journal entries for it?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You will have to supply some context! The image seems to be MT4 and not 5. Is it Demo, Real or is that in the tester?

And what are the column names? It seems the costs are Commission and Swaps, but not sure.

Are there any order comments or journal entries for it?

Its a from a MQL5 signal

The record at the bottom is shown in the opening post.

Maybe i was wrong about bitcoin after all. 

[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux #: Its a from a MQL5 signa. The record at the bottom is shown in the opening post. Maybe i was wrong about bitcoin after all. 

It seems strange. What is the deposit currency?

 
USD
[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux #: USD

I looked at the signal (that you sent in private) and calculated the values for two consecutive "buy" trades, and compared my values to the reported ones, and that trade is definitely wrong while the other is correct:



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