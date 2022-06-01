Buy for price x, sell for less, yet make a profit.
You will have to supply some context! The image seems to be MT4 and not 5. Is it Demo, Real or is that in the tester?
And what are the column names? It seems the costs are Commission and Swaps, but not sure.
Are there any order comments or journal entries for it?
You will have to supply some context! The image seems to be MT4 and not 5. Is it Demo, Real or is that in the tester?
And what are the column names? It seems the costs are Commission and Swaps, but not sure.
Are there any order comments or journal entries for it?
Its a from a MQL5 signal
The record at the bottom is shown in the opening post.
Maybe i was wrong about bitcoin after all.
I looked at the signal (that you sent in private) and calculated the values for two consecutive "buy" trades, and compared my values to the reported ones, and that trade is definitely wrong while the other is correct:
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