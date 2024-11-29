Indicators: ScalpX

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ScalpX:

ScalpX is an indicator that uses Kalman filters to identify buy and sell opportunities whenever is indicated by the graph.

ScalpX

Author: Miguel Angel Marina Garduno

 

How exactly does it work? How can the opportunities be identified while using the indicators?

 
How too download on mt4
 
Andrew Baker #:
How too download on mt4

Top left corner of the first post.

 
I don't have idea on how this indicator works.. but in the picture it is being use with the Bollinger Band indicator.
 

Very useful. for using: if trend direction or slope is positive(up) you should select buy option of indicator and when trend is negative select send.

in by option when Aqua sign is in below of candle you can open buy.

 
it only shows teal colour not meganta for sell can you tell me why so i can fix
 
Abdul Basit #:
it only shows teal colour not meganta for sell can you tell me why so i can fix

In case you have not figured out yet, go to Indicator Settings (or Input, not sure the English name as I use the German MT4 version) and select Sell in the dropdown menu. If you want to see both colors, you have to put the indicator on the chart twice, once for buy, once for sell.

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