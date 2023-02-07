Indicators: Market High and Lows
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Market High and Lows:
This indicator shows market highs and lows for any timeframe with period separators. You can see daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows on lower timeframes like H1/M30/M40. This is good for trading breakouts.
Author: Boaz Nyagaka Moses