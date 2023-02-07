Indicators: Market High and Lows

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Market High and Lows:

This indicator shows market highs and lows for any timeframe with period separators. You can see daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows on lower timeframes like H1/M30/M40. This is good for trading breakouts.

Market High and Lows

Author: Boaz Nyagaka Moses

 

is this ea still working?

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Phumbi197 #: is this ea still working?

It's not an EA. It's an Indicator! And if you want to know if it works, then test it!

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