Alerts in the Alert Tab at the bottom of the MT4 instead of a Window Pop up?
Perhaps you should read the manual. Print - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
I mean this one. I already like search the web mql4 ref . Maybe I could not find the right words
toksis #: I mean this one. I already like search the web mql4 ref . Maybe I could not find the right words
- You originally posted “Alert()” That is a function call.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
- Right-click on the Alert and change the action to sound.
So it is like a manual thingy. I followed your steps. When I right click, I can see a some functionality there to create an alert manually. So this is a different alert from the Alert() on the mlq4.
toksis #: So this is a different alert from the Alert() on the mlq4.
Completely different.
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Alerts - Terminal - User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help
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How to make Alert() to post in the Tab on the bottom of MT4 instead of a Window Pop up? Thanks.