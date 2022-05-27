Alerts in the Alert Tab at the bottom of the MT4 instead of a Window Pop up?

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How to make Alert() to post in the Tab on the bottom of MT4 instead of a Window Pop up? Thanks.

 

Perhaps you should read the manual. Print - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

 

I mean this one. I already like search the web mql4 ref . Maybe I could not find the right words
 
toksis #: I mean this one. I already like search the web mql4 ref . Maybe I could not find the right words
  1. You originally posted “Alert()” That is a function call.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. Right-click on the Alert and change the action to sound.
 
So it is like a manual thingy. I followed your steps. When I right click, I can see a some functionality there to create an alert manually. So this is a different alert from the Alert() on the mlq4.
 
toksis #: So this is a different alert from the Alert() on the mlq4.

Completely different.

Perhaps you should read the manual.
          Alerts - Terminal - User Interface - MetaTrader 4 Help

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