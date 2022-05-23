(Suspicious growth value. High risk for subscribers). admin this is non sense fix my signal

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when i create my signal i got this message(Suspicious growth value. High risk for subscribers) so my signal is not listed in mt4 signals

i have nothing suspicious you can check it i worked hard for my strategy follow me yourself and see ,ican show myfxbook from 2020 and 2021 ,some brokers disable demo accounts after 1 2 3 months 

plus if you believe in this  restriction you need to guarantee all signal copy users on this site their money won't be lost ever 

fast winning strategy does not mean its dangerous or high risk you can see my Maximum Drawdown: 15.3%

plus its free signal

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Account Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Your signal was started to monitor two days ago.
And as I understand - it is about abnormal monthly growt.
read this thread Signals - Reliability and especially the following post:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53

You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.


Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your signal was started to monitor two days ago.
And as I understand - it is about abnormal monthly growt.
read this thread Signals - Reliability and especially the following post:


(You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.)

in my case it will live long 

its a free signal ,and subscribers are not dumb robot they watch and compare signals and what best for them 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your signal was started to monitor two days ago.
And as I understand - it is about abnormal monthly growt.
read this thread Signals - Reliability and especially the following post:


if you can protect me and guarantee my deposit as subscriber i will follow your signal with my money

 
Zine El Abidine Touati #:

(You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.)

in my case it will live long 

its a free signal ,and subscribers are not dumb robot they watch and compare signals and what best for them 

It is the rules for everybody.
I just found the information.

in my case it will live long

In your case - it is two days only (your signal was started to monitor two days ago here).

 

923 999% in less than 1 month.

Is that message wrong, really?


You are only making spam here.

 
Zine El Abidine Touati #:

if you can protect me and guarantee my deposit as subscriber i will follow your signal with my money

abnormal monthly growth

abnormal monthly growth

abnormal monthly growth



Your signal started to monitor on Friday evening only.
So, useless talking about it.
I provided all the information which I found.

 

One more time -

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Your signal was started to monitor two days ago.
And as I understand - it is about abnormal monthly growt.
read this thread Signals - Reliability and especially the following post:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53

You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.


 

Umm... So I looked at the signal's trade history.  It looks like you're opening huge (100 lot) scalping positions, with a manually executed TP of one pip and SL of five.  Whether this actually works for you in the real world, I cannot say for certain; but it is definitely unsuitable as a signal: Signal execution is FAR TOO SLOW to be profitable with very short trades like this.  Additionally, most brokers (and thus subscribers to your signal) charge a spread of at least one to several pips.  This means that each trade would be a loss for the average subscriber, unable to break even with the fees associated with opening the position.  Therefore, the warning seems appropriate to me, if not inadequate.


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