string formatting help
TBS:vNow I need This type of Output
- Output to what? All you posted was strings; that is not output.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
-
Only Comment supports “\n”
William Roeder #:
- Output to what? All you posted was strings; that is not output.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
-
Only Comment supports “\n”
Output like seen in image
not like this
What do you do with
Massage = ...
It is not a comment and it is not printed in the Expert log. So what do you do with Message ? There is your problem!
If I remember, telegram uses url encoding/base64 so you would need to encode the new line character accordingly.
As far as I am aware, printf also supports new line character, as well as StringFormat does.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
Currently I use this style of formatting
and Output is
Now I need This type of Output
so I change string formatting like this
But again result is same
Can any one help to format like this