How can I activate Draw Rectangle toolbar without clicking on it (by writing the script)?
I want to have several buttons on the chart window and when I click on each of them, the Draw Rectangle toolbar will be activated.
Files:
Rect.png 10 kb
Ali Poorkarimi:
I want to have several buttons on the chart window and when I click on each of them, the Draw Rectangle toolbar will be activated.
I want to have several buttons on the chart window and when I click on each of them, the Draw Rectangle toolbar will be activated.
MetaTrader 5?
A simple Text Note on chart indicator
- 2022.05.19
- www.mql5.com
Hello all. I would like a simple text note that I can put on a chart and decide where on the chart it will be and stay there (like upper center...
Is it possible to activate a toolbar button with script, not by clicking on it?
Hey, do you have done it?
Im searing for this too :D
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