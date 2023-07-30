How can I activate Draw Rectangle toolbar without clicking on it (by writing the script)?

New comment
 
I want to have several buttons on the chart window and when I click on each of them, the Draw Rectangle toolbar will be activated.
Files:
Rect.png  10 kb
 
Ali Poorkarimi:
I want to have several buttons on the chart window and when I click on each of them, the Draw Rectangle toolbar will be activated.

MetaTrader 5?

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

MetaTrader 5

Yes

 
Vladimir Karputov # :

MetaTrader 5?

Do you need a panel or is this option suitable for you:  ?

A simple Text Note on chart indicator
A simple Text Note on chart indicator
  • 2022.05.19
  • www.mql5.com
Hello all. I would like a simple text note that I can put on a chart and decide where on the chart it will be and stay there (like upper center...
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Do you need a panel or is this option suitable for you:  ?

This is not what I need. I want the mouse cursor to be in standby mode for drawing a rectangle when I click a custom button.
 
Is it possible to activate a toolbar button with script, not by clicking on it?
 
Ali Poorkarimi # :
This is not what I need. I want the mouse cursor to be in standby mode for drawing a rectangle when I click a custom button.

It's impossible.

After you press the button ( ) the mouse goes into a special mode.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

It's impossible.

After you press the button ( ) the mouse goes into a special mode.
Can I press it by script?
 
Ali Poorkarimi # :
Can I press the ( ) by script?

Only with the help of WinAPI.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Only with the help of WinAPI.

Many thanks

I will research about that.

 

Hey, do you have done it?

Im searing for this too :D 

12
New comment