intersection
- mohar1995: how can I get the exact price at the intersection of two trend lines?Your picture does not show two trendlines.
- Just get the value of the trendline at the time of the vline. ObjectGetValueByTime
William Roeder #:Could you please write that expert or attach ex5 file . thanks a lot
- Your picture does not show two trendlines.
- Just get the value of the trendline at the time of the vline. ObjectGetValueByTime
mohar1995 #: Could you please write that expert or attach ex5 file . thanks a lot
If you want someone to code it for you, then please use the Freelance section to place a job request and hire someone to do it.
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Hello, (in meta trader 5)how can I get the exact price at the intersection of two trend lines? Does anyone know of an indicator or tool for mt5? I showed my meaning in the picture