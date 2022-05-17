intersection

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Hello, (in meta trader 5)how can I get the exact price at the intersection of two trend lines? Does anyone know of an indicator or tool for mt5? I showed my meaning in the picture
intersection point
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
  1. mohar1995: how can I get the exact price at the intersection of two trend lines?

    Your picture does not show two trendlines.
  2. Just get the value of the trendline at the time of the vline. ObjectGetValueByTime
 
William Roeder #:
  1. Your picture does not show two trendlines.
  2. Just get the value of the trendline at the time of the vline. ObjectGetValueByTime
Could you please write that expert or attach ex5 file . thanks a lot
[Deleted]  
mohar1995 #: Could you please write that expert or attach ex5 file . thanks a lot

If you want someone to code it for you, then please use the Freelance section to place a job request and hire someone to do it.

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