Indicators: CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines
Hello,
how is this signal use for trading with MA line and dynamic, can you please elaborate the trading idea of using this indicator
heere #:
Hello,
how is this signal use for trading with MA line and dynamic, can you please elaborate the trading idea of using this indicator
While CCI signals can be taken or closed at any level. The dynamic levels are given here to provide a way of avoiding false crossings of the zero 0.0 level. This happened in the picture above on the 10th of May. Where the line crosses zero and then turns back.
The CCI of Moving Average is designed to avoid many such false signals, and a breakout of the dynamic levels can serve in this way.
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CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines:
CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines
Author: maximo