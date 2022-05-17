Ea closed all orders when candlestick touched Ema8

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Dear all...

I opened my order manually and I'm looking for an Ea to close all orders(buy/sell) when a candlestick touched an Ema8 in 5minutes timeframe.

Thanks in advance...


[Deleted]  
AndyTeng1331: I opened my order manually and I'm looking for an Ea to close all orders(buy/sell) when a candlestick touched an Ema8 in 5minutes timeframe.

You can't use Expert Advisors (EAs) on the mobile version of MetaTrader. You can only run EAs on the desktop version or on a VPS synchronised from the desktop version of MetaTrader.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You can't use Expert Advisors (EAs) on the mobile version of MetaTrader. You can only run EAs on the desktop version or on a VPS synchronised from the desktop version of MetaTrader.

Actually it's just for a view that i manually used ema8 to trade on desktop windows version MT4... And I think if there is an Ea that can execute the order to close all orders when candlestick touched Ema8, then I no longer need to sit in front of the PC to close the orders...
[Deleted]  
AndyTeng1331 #: Actually it's just for a view that i manually used ema8 to trade on desktop windows version MT4... And I think if there is an Ea that can execute the order to close all orders when candlestick touched Ema8, then I no longer need to sit in front of the PC to close the orders...

Search the CodeBase. If you can't find it there, then search the Market. And if nothing is found, hire someone in the Freelance section to code it for you.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Search the CodeBase. If you can't find it there, then search the Market. And if nothing is found, hire someone in the Freelance section to code it for you.

Ooo... Thanks for your information... By the way, is it expensive if find a freelancer to code the EA or is that possible if I learn myself to code the Ea? 
 
AndyTeng1331:
Dear all...

I opened my order manually and I'm looking for an Ea to close all orders(buy/sell) when a candlestick touched an Ema8 in 5minutes timeframe.

Thanks in advance...


With all due respect, you can't expect us to either code or find you an EA from scratch on this forum for free. If you do want an EA, that's great, but you'll need to hire a freelancer. It can be expensive, but it depends on the complexity of the EA and the freelancers time.

Think of it in terms of ROI. Businesses make these investment decisions every day, these decisions have risk. You can't be in the game without taking some risk.

Best of luck! 

[Deleted]  
AndyTeng1331 #: Ooo... Thanks for your information... By the way, is it expensive if find a freelancer to code the EA or is that possible if I learn myself to code the Ea? 

It depends on your definition of "expensive". Have a look at all the currently open jobs in the Freelance section and you will quickly see the budget values for those jobs. That will give you an idea of the average cost of such a job would be.

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