Ea closed all orders when candlestick touched Ema8
You can't use Expert Advisors (EAs) on the mobile version of MetaTrader. You can only run EAs on the desktop version or on a VPS synchronised from the desktop version of MetaTrader.
You can't use Expert Advisors (EAs) on the mobile version of MetaTrader. You can only run EAs on the desktop version or on a VPS synchronised from the desktop version of MetaTrader.
Search the CodeBase. If you can't find it there, then search the Market. And if nothing is found, hire someone in the Freelance section to code it for you.
Dear all...
Thanks in advance...
With all due respect, you can't expect us to either code or find you an EA from scratch on this forum for free. If you do want an EA, that's great, but you'll need to hire a freelancer. It can be expensive, but it depends on the complexity of the EA and the freelancers time.
Think of it in terms of ROI. Businesses make these investment decisions every day, these decisions have risk. You can't be in the game without taking some risk.
Best of luck!
It depends on your definition of "expensive". Have a look at all the currently open jobs in the Freelance section and you will quickly see the budget values for those jobs. That will give you an idea of the average cost of such a job would be.
- 2022.05.17
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Thanks in advance...