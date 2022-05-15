Value of array in watch field in debug mode?
example Open[0] = 1.213123 , in the watch field it is dynamic array[11766],TS.
This is because you've only added the array in the watch field, and not a specific element of that array. Naturally, it only shows you information about the array, such the type of array it is (static array/dynamic array), its element count, and whether the array is indexed as a Timeseries (TS).
You need to specify the element in order to see the value for that element.
Example between open and open[0] in OnCalculate
This is because you've only added the array in the watch field, and not a specific element of that array. Naturally, it only shows you information about the array, such the type of array it is (static array/dynamic array), its element count, and whether the array is indexed as a Timeseries (TS).
You need to specify the element in order to see the value for that element.
Example between open and open[0] in OnCalculate
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Hello,
How can you see the value of the array in the watch in the debug mode?
example Open[0] = 1.213123 , in the watch field it is dynamic array[11766],TS.
Any help?
Thanks