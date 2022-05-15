Value of array in watch field in debug mode?

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Hello,


How can you see the value of the array in the watch in the debug mode?


example  Open[0] = 1.213123 , in the watch field it is dynamic array[11766],TS.


Any help?


Thanks

 
toksis:

example  Open[0] = 1.213123 , in the watch field it is dynamic array[11766],TS.

This is because you've only added the array in the watch field, and not a specific element of that array. Naturally, it only shows you information about the array, such the type of array it is (static array/dynamic array), its element count, and whether the array is indexed as a Timeseries (TS).

You need to specify the element in order to see the value for that element.

Example between open and open[0] in OnCalculate


 
Alexander Martinez #:

This is because you've only added the array in the watch field, and not a specific element of that array. Naturally, it only shows you information about the array, such the type of array it is (static array/dynamic array), its element count, and whether the array is indexed as a Timeseries (TS).

You need to specify the element in order to see the value for that element.

Example between open and open[0] in OnCalculate


oh! thank you!
 
toksis #:
oh! thank you!
You're welcome, take care! 👍
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