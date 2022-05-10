HAS indi problem with refresh
int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(limit>BarsToUse)limit=BarsToUse+130+HAS_MAPeriod; // 130 extra bars to ensure clean data after smoothing limit-=HAS_MAPeriod; for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) {
After the initial run limit is rates_total equals prev_calculated, and limit equals negative HAS_MAperiod. So your loops do nothing.
Do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19.
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