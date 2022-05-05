Can I add an indicator with only an .mq5 file?
No need to download zip! You just have to click on the file:
Thanks guys, I'll have a go at compiling using MetaEditor. Not sure how to do that yet but shouldn't be too hard.
Whenever I click on the file it only gives me the mq5 file and I can't get only the mq5 to work, not sure where I'm going wrong. Do I need both files to run it? I have a screenshot of where I'm placing the file below.
Thanks guys, I'll have a go at compiling using MetaEditor. Not sure how to do that yet but shouldn't be too hard.
Whenever I click on the file it only gives me the mq5 file and I can't get only the mq5 to work, not sure where I'm going wrong. Do I need both files to run it? I have a screenshot of where I'm placing the file below.
Double click on the *.mq5 file and this file will open in MetaEditor 5. Then in the editor click the button - Your file will compile and become visible in MetaTrader 5.
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Hi,
Very new to using MT4/MT5. Currently trying to download this indicator ---> https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18483
Whenever I download the .zip it only gives me an .mq5 file and no .ex5 file. Last week I successfully added a different indicator by adding both the .mq5 and .ex5 files. I followed the same process with this indicator, adding only the .mq5 file and it doesn't work. Am I doing something wrong. Should I be getting an ex5 file with that download or have I missed a step
Any help would be greatly appreciated. (I'm using a Mac btw, not sure if that makes a difference. Have also tried downloading the .zip through a safari, chrome and a windows VPS)