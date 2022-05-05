Emblems

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Hi guys, a quick question:

The emblems that appear next to the name, how often are they updated?

In the case of signals, are they subscribers for free signals, or necessarily paid signals? Thank you


 
Enrique Enguix:
Hi guys, a quick question:

The emblems that appear next to the name, how often are they updated?

In the case of signals, are they subscribers for free signals, or necessarily paid signals? Thank you


The jobs and products signs are going in 10, 50, 100, 500, 1000, 3000, 5000 and 10000 steps.

The same applies to signal subscriptions, but only counts paid ones.

The are updated when you get to the next step.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The jobs and products signs are going in 10, 50, 100, 500, 1000, 3000, 5000 and 10000 steps.

The same applies to signal subscriptions, but only counts paid ones.

The are updated when you get to the next step.
It's weird, but I'm 10, and I've never sold a sign
 
Enrique Enguix #:
It's weird, but I'm 10, and I've never sold a sign

That's strange indeed, as far as I know it counts paid subscriptions only, I've seen signal providers with thousands of free demo subscriptions and fewer paid ones and their sign if for 100 or 500, so I guess it counts only paid ones.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

That's strange indeed, as far as I know it counts paid subscriptions only, I've seen signal providers with thousands of free demo subscriptions and fewer paid ones and their sign if for 100 or 500, so I guess it counts only paid ones.

Thank you Eleni.  No problem, I was just curious.
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