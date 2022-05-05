Emblems
In the case of signals, are they subscribers for free signals, or necessarily paid signals? Thank you
The jobs and products signs are going in 10, 50, 100, 500, 1000, 3000, 5000 and 10000 steps.
The same applies to signal subscriptions, but only counts paid ones.The are updated when you get to the next step.
It's weird, but I'm 10, and I've never sold a sign
That's strange indeed, as far as I know it counts paid subscriptions only, I've seen signal providers with thousands of free demo subscriptions and fewer paid ones and their sign if for 100 or 500, so I guess it counts only paid ones.
That's strange indeed, as far as I know it counts paid subscriptions only, I've seen signal providers with thousands of free demo subscriptions and fewer paid ones and their sign if for 100 or 500, so I guess it counts only paid ones.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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In the case of signals, are they subscribers for free signals, or necessarily paid signals? Thank you