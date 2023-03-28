Scripts: Draw Ellipse
Thank You all code writers . God Bless
Hi, how would you calculate the ellipse scale for SP500 or DAX index? It should be updated with the price, because it draws the ellipse too small.
Regards,
hi there. how can i use this in my mt4. can anybody share with me the instruction to install to my mt4 please? im sorry. im very new to mt4. Thank you in advance
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Draw Ellipse:
Ellipses are great for identifying areas of interest. Drawing them can be time consuming so I created a script that will create an ellipse on window drop.
The ellipse is created where you drop it, sized automatically, regardless of currency pair or timeframe. Much quicker and easier than the out of the box functionality.
Author: Forex Taurus