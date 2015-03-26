Clean and Clear Bingo H1-H4 using VVSA, Seasons and Key Hrs.
Here I share first rally call..
Current price @ 1185
Sell @ 1185 with SL @ 1195
Trade light and safe!
@ 1190
added a short with SL @ 1205
will post chart in a bit to rationalize this move.
Trade light and safe!
@ 1190
added a short with SL @ 1205
will post chart in a bit to rationalize this move.
Trade light and safe!
@ 1189
I'll close this short here..
Here I share first rally call..
Current price @ 1185
Sell @ 1185 with SL @ 1195
Trade light and safe!
Price reached 1194 at one point.. assuming IF SL was not hit.. I'll close this call here anyway..
current price @ 1189
Current price @ 1196-97
Opened a short with SL(hedge) at 1210
Strategy: VVSA-15m peakouts around 12pm NY on top of clean and clear Bingo H1-H4
Current price @ 1196-97
Opened a short with SL(hedge) at 1210
Strategy: VVSA-15m peakouts around 12pm NY on top of clean and clear Bingo H1-H4
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hi there all,
I use Better Volume 1.4 (a free indicator).. with about half a dozen conjunctions..
The conjunctions are as below, well explained on my blog goldguru.in/blog
Here below, I shall explain the chart..
Even IF my win rate is like 5/10, one can easily make loads of money as these are not swing but rally calls..