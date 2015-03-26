Clean and Clear Bingo H1-H4 using VVSA, Seasons and Key Hrs.

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hi there all,

I use Better Volume 1.4 (a free indicator).. with about half a dozen conjunctions..

The conjunctions are as below, well explained on my blog  goldguru.in/blog

  1. Trend of the decade
  2. Trends and patterns inside current year
  3. Golden Seasons
  4. H1-H4 Cycles on VVSA
  5. NYMEX Expiry Effect
  6. Key Hr. 12pm NY (EST)

Here below, I shall explain the chart..

  1. That white volume bar indicates bottom out in this chart.. 
  2. The horizontal white bar indicates bottom out level (extension pending)
  3. The area below the bottom out (white horizontal) line is the extension of the fall, in other words.. Buy Range..
  4. The up arrow indicates how the price is supposed to bounce from within certain limit (extension range)

Even IF my win rate is like 5/10, one can easily make loads of money as these are not swing but rally calls..

 

Clean and Clear Bingo H1-H4 with Seasons and VVSA 

 

Here I share first rally call..

Current price @ 1185

Sell @ 1185 with SL @ 1195

Trade light and safe!



VVSA-peakout-m15

 

@ 1190

added a short with SL @ 1205

will post chart in a bit to rationalize this move.

Trade light and safe! 

 
GoldGuru.in:

@ 1190

added a short with SL @ 1205

will post chart in a bit to rationalize this move.

Trade light and safe! 

@ 1189

I'll close this short here..

 
GoldGuru.in:

Here I share first rally call..

Current price @ 1185

Sell @ 1185 with SL @ 1195

Trade light and safe!




Price reached 1194 at one point.. assuming IF SL was not hit.. I'll close this call here anyway..

 

current price @ 1189 

 

Current price @ 1196-97

Opened a short with SL(hedge) at 1210

 

Strategy: VVSA-15m peakouts around 12pm NY  on top of clean and clear Bingo H1-H4

 
GoldGuru.in:

Current price @ 1196-97

Opened a short with SL(hedge) at 1210

 

Strategy: VVSA-15m peakouts around 12pm NY  on top of clean and clear Bingo H1-H4

Closed this short @ 1198.. not comfy with patterns..
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