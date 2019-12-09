Indicators: Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols

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Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:

Main chart shows the overlay chart of 2 symbols - while subchart displays the price spread line with spreadfactor.

Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols

Author: a2015

 
Automated-Trading:

Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:

Author: a2015

Hi there, would it be possible to add 2 EMA's to the bottom window with the values to be in the inputs of the indicator, so you can see if bullish or bearish direction etc?
 
superskinny:
Hi there, would it be possible to add 2 EMA's to the bottom window with the values to be in the inputs of the indicator, so you can see if bullish or bearish direction etc?
You might drag the moving average indicator to the sub chart and select the "applied to" as "first indicator data".  Then you will see a new moving average line shown at sub chart. 
 
Hi, tried drag the moving average already, it won't works, so please check it again, thank you. 
 
Hi,
I tried your interesting indicators in MT4 but without success 
test spread charts


pls do you know what am I doing wrong?

 
Automated-Trading:

Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:

Author: a2015

Is there an MT5 version by any chance?

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