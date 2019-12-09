Indicators: Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols
Automated-Trading:Hi there, would it be possible to add 2 EMA's to the bottom window with the values to be in the inputs of the indicator, so you can see if bullish or bearish direction etc?
Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:
Author: a2015
superskinny:You might drag the moving average indicator to the sub chart and select the "applied to" as "first indicator data". Then you will see a new moving average line shown at sub chart.
Hi there, would it be possible to add 2 EMA's to the bottom window with the values to be in the inputs of the indicator, so you can see if bullish or bearish direction etc?
Hi there, would it be possible to add 2 EMA's to the bottom window with the values to be in the inputs of the indicator, so you can see if bullish or bearish direction etc?
Automated-Trading:
Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:
Author: a2015
Is there an MT5 version by any chance?
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Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols:
Main chart shows the overlay chart of 2 symbols - while subchart displays the price spread line with spreadfactor.
Author: a2015