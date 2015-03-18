Chart Operations (Settings) in Strategy Tester?
SteelAce:Try a template with your EA name (AceBank.tpl)
Good Chart mode:
ChartSetInteger(ChartID,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE) doesn't have effect
When EA uses different indicators with different timeframes then Strategy Tester adds corresponding charts. I like to see on all these charts "Line Chart" mode instead of "Bar Chart" mode. When I change mode on charts to "Line Chart" that setting stays alive only on first chart when I start Strategy Tester next time. Tester.tpl also haves influence only on first chart. Is it somehow possible that my settings are staying live in all Strategy Tester charts?
Good Chart mode:
Bad Chart mode:
ChartSetInteger(ChartID,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE) doesn't have effect
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When EA uses different indicators with different timeframes then Strategy Tester adds corresponding charts. I like to see on all these charts "Line Chart" mode instead of "Bar Chart" mode. When I change mode on charts to "Line Chart" that setting stays alive only on first chart when I start Strategy Tester next time. Tester.tpl also haves influence only on first chart. Is it somehow possible that my settings are staying live in all Strategy Tester charts?
Good Chart mode:
Bad Chart mode:
ChartSetInteger(ChartID,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE) doesn't have effect