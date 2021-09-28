Need help - page 6
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Curiosity, I think.
This I am aware of. It is not clear to me what is the value for the group whose extremes are being determined.
The value of what? Can you give me a link to this system?
Here's a link to a description. Do you need it?
Tell us the reason for your interest
"In everything I want to get
In everything I want to get to the bottom of it.
In work, in search of a way,
In the confusion of the heart..."
(B. Pasternak)
Here's a link to the description. Do you need it?
No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, whose extremes are determined with VB, we are talking about.
No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, extremes of which are determined with VB, we are talking about.
Are you familiar with VB?
No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, whose extremes are determined by VB, we are talking about.
Look up the NUMBER OF GRADINES 3x+ 1 for a start
"In everything I want to get
In everything I want to get to the bottom of it.
In work, in searching for the path,
In the confusion of the heart..."
(B. Pasternak)
The robot makes 96% of profitable trades with this strategy
are you familiar with VB?
Look up NUMBER GRADINES 3x+ 1 for a start.
I'm not interested in unsolved math problems, I'm not up to Grigory Perelman's level).