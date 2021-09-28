Need help - page 6

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Curiosity, I think.
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:
Curiosity, I think.
But do you have any curiosity to? Do you?
 
khorosh #:

This I am aware of. It is not clear to me what is the value for the group whose extremes are being determined.

The value of what? Can you give me a link to this system?

Here's a link to a description. Do you need it?

Нужна помощь
Нужна помощь
  • 2021.09.17
  • www.mql5.com
Проблема в следующем В языке практически не разбираюсь, возникла необходимость автоматизировать открытие ордеров по нескольким вп, набросал вот так...
 
zvezdocheet #:
Tell us the reason for your interest

"In everything I want to get

In everything I want to get to the bottom of it.

In work, in search of a way,

In the confusion of the heart..."

(B. Pasternak)

 
a007 #:

Here's a link to the description. Do you need it?

No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, whose extremes are determined with VB, we are talking about.

 
khorosh #:

No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, extremes of which are determined with VB, we are talking about.

  For n = 2 To LastRow
    s = Cells(n, 12)
    If Len(s) = 10 Then
      g = Right(s, 4)
      If g = "2021" Then
        Cells(n, 15) = Left(s, 5)
      Else
        Cells(n, 15) = Mid(s, 4, 3) & Right(s, 2)
      End If
    Else
      Cells(n, 15) = s
    End If
    x = Cells(n, 15)
    Cells(n, 15) = x
  Next n

Are you familiar with VB?

 
khorosh #:

No, I assumed that there is a primary source from where one could understand which value, whose extremes are determined by VB, we are talking about.

Look up the NUMBER OF GRADINES 3x+ 1 for a start

 
khorosh #:

"In everything I want to get

In everything I want to get to the bottom of it.

In work, in searching for the path,

In the confusion of the heart..."

(B. Pasternak)

The robot makes 96% of profitable trades with this strategy


 
a007 #:

are you familiar with VB?

In the 90s I was in the trading business and made myself a VBA program to keep track of goods. I knew it at an amateur level. But now, when more than 20 years have passed, I can barely remember anything, and after mastering Mql4 I gave upboth VBA and Exel.
 
zvezdocheet #:

Look up NUMBER GRADINES 3x+ 1 for a start.

I'm not interested in unsolved math problems, I'm not up to Grigory Perelman's level).

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