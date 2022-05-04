RT Account History???
It is on real account and on demo account.
- If we can subscribe for some signal (if it is subscription button with the price for subscription) - it is real account.
- If it is free for subscription - it is demo account and can be copied to demo account only (because it is free).
The record is verified since the monitoring is started, for example:
and we can look at horizontal line - it is the line indicating the time/stats with verified monitoring to be started after the line, as an example:
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Newbie here. Whenever a developer publishes a track record for a signal service, is the track record on a real account or on a demo account? is the track record verified or is it hypothetical?