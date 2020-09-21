Is making easy money out of thin air on the forex market immoral? - page 7
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PSU: the harder the money comes, the easier it is to sell the homeland - i.e. easy money protects a person from having to look for a livelihood by breaking the law, up to a situation where the only way not to die is to sell the homeland.
Yes, and money corrupts, thatdespicable metal is the root of all evils, so speculative traders could be said to be saving society from imminent moral decay by taking those risks.
You wrote this when you had a rating of 6666.
You wrote that when you had a rating of 6666.
No way, it is 4 x 6, magic has only 3 x 6 - I'm a kid in the video stores have seen, I think the Omen movie called ))))
ZS: And in general, this is overseas magic, we have all simply - 13
Speculative traders provide invaluable benefit to society by taking surpluses and super-profits out of the economy, using the mechanisms of market redistribution - because otherwise this money would go to ordinary people (not traders), and then they would relax and work less in factories! - hence the trader speculator encourages the workers to work even harder.
it's a common propaganda slogan
If I'm not mistaken, the first time it sounded like "Today he plays jazz, tomorrow he'll sell the motherland! "
A different slogan is more common:
The other slogan is more common:
I think I wrote about the first slogan.
Your example is probably 90s marketing, I think there was that or anecdotes from those years
A different slogan is more common:
do you like living in a military state?Nothing for the people, all for yourself, a game of war
like living in a military state?Nothing for the people, everything for yourself, a game of war
There was no mention in my post of what I like. It was just an excursion into the history of the USSR.
P.S. How could I like it when I used to give my entire salary at the black market to buy jeans).
Also, this slogan should not be taken literally, it was a joke.