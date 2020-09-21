Is making easy money out of thin air on the forex market immoral? - page 7

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Shoker:

...

PSU: the harder the money comes, the easier it is to sell the homeland - i.e. easy money protects a person from having to look for a livelihood by breaking the law, up to a situation where the only way not to die is to sell the homeland.

Sounds logical, albeit a little strange.

It seems to me that we inappropriately attach the question of morality first to trading, then to speculation in general, then to global trade, and finally to survival, which cannot at all be adequately reasoned with morality. Is it moral to try to survive at the expense of the well-being of others? -- Why does this question even arise in the thread? Is trading a business for the starving? Is it the last chance to climb out of poverty? Or, is speculative trading within the law destroying society, the individual, the state? Does capitalism contribute to the degradation of countries? Hmmm... It seems to be the opposite. It's worth looking at developing nations where everything is tied to commerce and people's desire for wealth. Are there moral freaks living there? - No of course not, and they even somehow get on with the parasitic banks to their advantage.

It is more a question of the individual's financial literacy and the ability to correctly and safely handle money, and the individual's ability to undertake non-trivial ventures which promise a powerful and rapid rise in life, which society must provide.

This is the social benefit of trading, where one feels acutely connected to any dream and therefore it is beautiful.
 
Speculative traders provide an invaluable benefit to society by withdrawing surpluses and excess profits from the economy, using the mechanisms of market redistribution - because otherwise this money would go to ordinary people (not traders), and then they would relax and work less in the factories! - hence the trader speculator incentivises the workers to work even harder.
 
Yes, and money corrupts, thisdespicable metal is the root of all evils, so traders speculators, one might say, save society from imminent moral decay by taking these risks.
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transcendreamer:
Yes, and money corrupts, thatdespicable metal is the root of all evils, so speculative traders could be said to be saving society from imminent moral decay by taking those risks.

You wrote this when you had a rating of 6666.

 
gobirzharf:

You wrote that when you had a rating of 6666.

No way, it is 4 x 6, magic has only 3 x 6 - I'm a kid in the video stores have seen, I think the Omen movie called ))))

ZS: And in general, this is overseas magic, we have all simply - 13

 
transcendreamer:
Speculative traders provide invaluable benefit to society by taking surpluses and super-profits out of the economy, using the mechanisms of market redistribution - because otherwise this money would go to ordinary people (not traders), and then they would relax and work less in factories! - hence the trader speculator encourages the workers to work even harder.
1. Today's traders are mostly ordinary people, many of whom are factory workers.

2. traders earn ONLY each other's money in the process of redistributing it. No beggars' money is taken by them. This is impossible in principle. Study the trading mechanics and you will understand this. One trader's profit is the loss of the other trader with whom he made the trade, not the pauper's money. There's no need to be overstated.

3. trading encourages investment, which gives companies growth and development. Even the money foolishly lost by scalping settles into the accounts of large funds that play wisely and long term, benefiting the economy.

4. The wage earner's trouble is in his head. Illiteracy, unwillingness to learn and primitive psychology are the bouquet with which millions will first spawn piles of beer bottles and cigarette butts and then dissolve in gambling houses.
 
Igor Makanu:

it's a common propaganda slogan

If I'm not mistaken, the first time it sounded like "Today he plays jazz, tomorrow he'll sell the motherland! "

A different slogan is more common:


 
khorosh:

The other slogan is more common:


I think I wrote about the first slogan.

Your example is probably 90s marketing, I think there was that or anecdotes from those years

 
khorosh:

A different slogan is more common:


do you like living in a military state?

Nothing for the people, all for yourself, a game of war
 
Fast235:

like living in a military state?

Nothing for the people, everything for yourself, a game of war

There was no mention in my post of what I like. It was just an excursion into the history of the USSR.

P.S. How could I like it when I used to give my entire salary at the black market to buy jeans).

Also, this slogan should not be taken literally, it was a joke.

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