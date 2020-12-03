The evolution of the hamster. The transition to the exchange. - page 2
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You and your "daughter" are annoying;) Is retirement really that boring?
Why in inverted commas?
Why are you getting angry - do you want me to pretend to increase my deposit 1,000 times in front of you? In a year.
You can delete the thread, thank you.)
There's a merry band going from branch to branch. There's a bit of a row here and a bit of a row there. If you can ignore it, you can go on with the branch.
And in support of the thread, a question for the room.
I am also looking at shares, just curious. But after listening to people who work in this field, I hear something like this: "Yes, my earnings are good. Well, it varies from year to year, but on average I have 20-25% a year". So the question is: Is this all the power that is possible in a stable stock trading (long term, not pips)?
And in support of the thread, a question for the room.
I am also looking at shares, just curious. But after listening to people who work in this field, I hear something like this: "Yes, my earnings are good. Well, it varies from year to year, but on average I have 20-25% a year". So the question is: Is it all possible to earn good money on stable exchange trade (long term, not by "pips")?
Here
And lo and behold.
Well, that's beautiful!
What about the people interviewed in the stock trading thread, are they clueless?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347970https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/348488