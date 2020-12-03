The evolution of the hamster. The transition to the exchange. - page 2

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Vladimir Baskakov:
You and your "daughter" are annoying;) Is retirement really that boring?

Why in inverted commas?

 
Why are you getting angry - do you want me to pretend to increase my deposit 1,000 times in front of you? In one year.
[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:
Why are you getting angry - do you want me to pretend to increase my deposit 1,000 times in front of you? In a year.
Drink chamomile.
[Deleted]  
The topic may be deleted, thank you)
[Deleted]  
gobirzharf:
You can delete the thread, thank you.)

There's a merry band going from branch to branch. There's a bit of a row here and a bit of a row there. If you can ignore it, you can go on with the branch.

Цыганы шумною толпой
По Бессарабии кочуют.
Они сегодня над рекой
В шатрах изодранных ночуют.
Как вольность, весел их ночлег
И мирный сон под небесами;
Между колесами телег,
Полузавешанных коврами,
Горит огонь; семья кругом
Готовит ужин; в чистом поле
Пасутся кони; за шатром
Ручной медведь лежит на воле.
Всё живо посреди степей:
Заботы мирные семей,
Готовых с утром в путь недальний,
И песни жен, и крик детей,
И звон походной наковальни.
...

А.С. Пушкин
[Deleted]  

And in support of the thread, a question for the room.

I am also looking at shares, just curious. But after listening to people who work in this field, I hear something like this: "Yes, my earnings are good. Well, it varies from year to year, but on average I have 20-25% a year". So the question is: Is this all the power that is possible in a stable stock trading (long term, not pips)?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

And in support of the thread, a question for the room.

I am also looking at shares, just curious. But after listening to people who work in this field, I hear something like this: "Yes, my earnings are good. Well, it varies from year to year, but on average I have 20-25% a year". So the question is: Is it all possible to earn good money on stable exchange trade (long term, not by "pips")?

Here

 

And lo and behold.

 
Only I expect a general collapse soon, hence gold. By the way, it's about to go up.
[Deleted]  

Well, that's beautiful!

What about the people interviewed in the stock trading thread, are they clueless?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347970

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/348488
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