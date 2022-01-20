MT5 and speed in action - page 15
What is the CPU load when running this test?
0-2%, taking into account other tasks still running. Not reproducible?
Closed all applications, leaving only Terminal with three charts. Saw that peaks were occurring.
It was up to 20%.
I have a feeling that my lags are due to insufficient CPU power (i5-4670). I ordered 12 core Xeon (e5-2678v3) from Chinese, in a couple of weeks I'll rebuild my server and compare average latency and report my results.
The latency is due to excessive CPU load on the part of MT5. I'm not sure if multi-core will help me here. It will be interesting to see the results.
And I'm not sure, but it's the easiest thing I can do. And in principle it was about time for an upgrade.
They are both Haswell, Xeon has much lower operating frequency, there will be performance degradation in runtime and single tests, only in multi-threaded optimization will be an advantage. The i3 of the latest models should be much faster to run
ask the developers about cache level effect on speed and in general the speed of Zen2 and latest intel
add
Ryzen 3700x I have, you can do tests with Intel
for example with this MQL5\Scripts\UnitTests\Stat\TestStatBenchmark.mq5 script
loop it several times with a timer
To reproduce the brakes, you need to run the script on multiple chars of the ONE character - get OnTick to be called at the same time. Then, the alerts will be pinged on every tick.
The CPU load graph shows that terminal64.exe loads up to 30% of eight logical cores. That's only four EURUSD charts with the script running. You can clearly see how much each chart is loaded at a time.
Where are all these resources going?
Setting a maximum priority doesn't help, of course.
Tests were done on b2582.It would be interesting to compare the same script with other trading platforms.