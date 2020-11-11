With what to replace OnTradeTransaction() in mql4? - page 5
Today I faced with the fact that one position closed and the other opened on another one, and almost at the same time between ticks.
In the end OrdersTotal() remained at 8. The Expert Advisor's logic got confused - it has not recalculated the new data
That's exactly what I think about and I do not like it. Although my situation will be slightly different, the essence is the same. I'm thinking.
Alexander, you won't find anything better than Artem Trishkin's library. Although he's criticizing me, it's just about mql5 and I'm not doing much in mql4 that's why I'm not using that library. I have started one Expert Advisor and tried to use it, but I gave up. The idea turned out to be incompetent before the implementation had been finished... )))
IMHO, building an algorithm on the search of history is not the best option. And changing the size of the history is even worse. One problem has been described by Vitaly. The other is that, if we are not writing only for ourselves, it is generally unacceptable. The number of orders in the history on mql4 depends on the depth selection
And imagine that a user decides to look through the history for today, then for a week and a couple of more switches... The EA would go crazy if it wanted to))))
The hash sum of the properties of orders and positions. The symbol is encoded into the sum of the character codes that make up its name. But then only a full loop. When hash sum is changed - see what happened.
How's that?
Alexei, OrdersHistoryTotal() works clearly, there is always a "Select period" to be filled or deducted.
I don't get it. Are you saying that it doesn't depend on the settings in the terminal? Have there been any such changes?
No, but maybe we're talking about different things.
This will always work.
It might not work in 1 case out of 100,500.
give an example in code - this is a necessary feature
IMHO, it's not the best way to build an algorithm on a search of history.
I didn't even think of touching OrderHistoryTotal(), why?
give an example in code - this is a necessary feature