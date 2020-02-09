Tiki in real time - page 24
If the bid is a market bid, it has no price.
If there is no price, just two market bids, the first will be matched with what is in the cup, then the second will be matched with what is left in the cup. They cannot be matched with each other.
So if the limits are far away from the last price, can't two market orders converge?
You are deeply mistaken!
Each bid has a price!
The terminal simply prepares a minimum or maximum price for the symbol in the market order.
Not necessarily, there are platforms with real market bids.
On any marketplace, an order must have a price or it will be cancelled!
There is no need to fantasise!
Let's see who is fantasising here. Here's a specification from the same Mosbirzh platform, just not SR:
"Use your head! How will the bid come together, with what price?
We put "0" - this is just a sign that the order will be executed at any price and the terminal (server) sets the price of
for the best bid!
No, the exchange already brings together and "sets" the price, not the terminal-server.
Who cares who? :)
I don't care :) Have we decided - can the two market bids converge or not?)
There are no market orders in the core of the exchange, in the core everything is executed by limit orders.
Or a limit order at the best price (which goes into the order book first).
Or a limit order at a worse price which is executed at the next available price.
That is it, there are no market orders. All that is written that the order is market, market, etc. is slang to simplify the understanding of the order.
Market, market, etc. Market order, etc. means that you send a limit order at a worse price and it's executed immediately and the system recognizes it and gives you the market order status.
A sign zero is just everything that is hidden in the depths of the system.
By the way, do you understand how to write the FIX protocol? I have a question.
I can't understand how it works, not in terms of tags, but the organisation itself.
So it's a normal socket connection?
In which, instead of an open message, a generated FIX signed string from the tag specification is sent ?
So in order to write FIX, you just have to learn how to form a query string?
And it is sent over the normal TCP protocol?
Do I get it right?