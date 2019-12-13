TimeTradeServer analogue for MT4 - page 4
It's a good point, you need to know server time on weekends. Because server time stops and always gives out Friday.
Need a way to identify, weekends for copiers without using dll
The TimeTradeServer works perfectly in MT5, add it to mt4 and that would solve the problems with time analysis at once.
As the OrderSend() function runs into a "market is closed" error (there is some such thing), stop all trade attempts and wait for the price to change, which would mean that the market has opened.
Vitaly gave a link to this function. I don't remember what the idea is based on. But I must have checked it when I was writing. Give it a try.
The idea is based on finding last minute quotes for the most common symbol (in this case EURUSD) and sort of calculating server time offset from GMT. But there are so many "ifs" here that, unfortunately, it's not a solution to the problem.
Checked it on Alpari, it doesn't work:
So will there be playback data?
I gave a picture. Maybe you can't see it?
Can you be more specific?
How do you reproduce from a drawing?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Peculiarities of mql4, tips and tricks
Ivan Titov, 2019.08.12 16:19
Are you saying that if non forex characters have history available, then it will not work?
Also here is an example for forex on Alpari-Demo EURUSD,H1 in the tester:
For 2019.02.19 14:00:00 returns 2019.02.19 11:00:00
For 2019.06.19 14:00:00-returns 2019.06.19 11:00:00
Although in winter it should be GMT+2 and in summer GMT+3 (EET).
Make such a change and it will work. Didn't do summer and winter definition, someone will do it.