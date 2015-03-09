ShellExecuteW not work on indicator.
Hi
I make an indicator use shell32.dll to open website when you click text on chart.
it work, but sometime error: Access violation read to 0x00000000
I used same code with EA and it work good, no error like above.
How to fix it ? Thanks
And if you try https://www.mql5.com/ ?
Hi
Still error: Access violation read to 0x00000000.
but it work good, if i used same code on EA, only error on indicator .
Thanks
Hi
Still error: Access violation read to 0x00000000.
but it work good, if i used same code on EA, only error on indicator .
Thanks
I tried with MT4, and it seems the result depends on how fast you repeat clicking. When I tried hard, I got even additional errors. No idea if it could be fixed though.
I tried with MT4, and it seems the result depends on how fast you repeat clicking. When I tried hard, I got even additional errors. No idea if it could be fixed though.
Hi
I ever used the indicator and it work very good if i make FireFox like default browser.
Only error if i used IE like default browser.
Hi
I ever used the indicator and it work very good if i make FireFox like default browser.
Only error if i used IE like default browser.
Hi
I ever used the indicator and it work very good if i make FireFox like default browser.
Only error if i used IE like default browser.
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Hi
I make an indicator use shell32.dll to open website when you click text on chart.
it work, but sometime error: Access violation read to 0x00000000
I used same code with EA and it work good, no error like above.
How to fix it ? Thanks