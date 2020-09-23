Central Bank restrictions on unqualified investors. - page 10
Tell me please, is it you are counting by Last price?
Please tell me, are you counting at Last prices?
I don't think so. It is more accurate to take the best price in the cup. For the contract you buy, you take the Ask price and for the contract you sell, you take the Bid price. We should watch that the needed number of contracts is in the slippage, otherwise if we buy and sell 100 contracts, and there are only 50 in the slippage window, we can get slippage.
Please tell me, are you counting at Last prices?
No, I do it by Close, but it doesn't matter, the important thing is that the difference is quite large.
In general, this indicator is only for history checks.
If the spread is narrowed (8000 - 8500 RUB), we buy Eu at ASK(Eu) and sell Si at BID(Si).
If spread is widened (14000 - 15000 RUB), Eu is sold at BID(Eu) and Si is bought at ASK(Si)
Here is the full indicator.
The minimum and maximum have been removed, otherwise nothing is visible.
Yellow line - historical data
Red - "Sell" price of 1 pair of contracts (spread is widened)
Lime line - the "buy" price of a pair of contracts (the spread is narrowed).
In 3 trading days, the dirty profit was just over 1,000 roubles. ("sale" from 14000) per pair
If you don't know exactly how to make money on the exchange, it doesn't mean it's not possible,
it does not mean that it is not possible...
Hello. A difference of 8000-8500 can last a year. Can't it?
It can, or it can for 1 day.
N-r for yesterday -800 rub.
Or it can also jump 200rub in 20 minutes....
I understand that if the dollar index rises, the difference will decrease.
It is not all so straightforward, because in addition tothe euro, other currencies are also taken into account when calculating the dollar index.
... and there's only 50 in the glass, you can get slippage.
Who prevents you from gaining a position in portions?