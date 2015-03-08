CDatePicker

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Hi,

I'm trying to use the CDatePicker control from the standard library (Controls\DatePicker.mqh) but I can't find any documentation or any code or even a small snippet using it.

I was able to add it to the screen and set it's value by code, but then the drop down button is pressed nothing happen.

 

Anyone already successfully use this component?

Any kind of orientation is really welcome. 

 

 

 
This control is included in the example : MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5
 
Perfect, thank you.
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