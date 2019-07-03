Without open interest it's not a terminal, it's an ostrich compared to QuickBooks ! - page 3
That's funny. As you wrote above:
Well, I mean - not bad for MT5 servers to glitch so much that the speed is 6-7 ms from home. And for Quickk, they don't glitch, but the speed is 150-250 ms from the same place.
I do not understand what is the glitch of MT5 in terms of speed compared to QuickBooks?
Artem!
Why are you lying?
You've participated in the "FORTS Execution Questions" thread.
Yes, sometimes they glitch very well.
Here is a post from this topic (and there are a lot of such clippings from the logs)
Added
When there is no morning "traffic" on MT5 servers, it is 6-7 ms (in the last log line it is 5.927 ms),
When there is one, look at how long it takes...
Delete the subject is just advertising!!! I don't even know what kind of quickie this is? That's the first I've heard of it!!!
If you haven't heard, that's no reason to give orders...
By the way. Do you use databases (DBs) in your systems, which are through the connector?
I have for a long time. It's very convenient not to invent all sorts of structures, etc., but to store all the already arranged information about everything in a database on disk. And it's fast. The latest version provides ~10MB/s access and write/read 5ms (for 1000 number double), and will be faster on a better computer. This is SQLite - still experimenting. Using a different database for TC for now, but thinking of switching to SQLite.
No I don't, because I don't need it.
I only trade with hedge, so no need for it.
I didn't participate, sorry.
I see the order is Sell Limit. Are you sure the order wasn't dangling those 1.5m above the spread? Then you can wait forever for it to execute. No one has yet managed to sell above the market).
Yuri, you are not Artem :) !
This is a pending order that is checked before being placed.
This EA has been working for 6 years and everything is OK...
Definitely not Artem). What, you can't ask me now?
Yes, I did. But I can't answer the question yet, and about the reasons for the delay too - I haven't understood much. When I get to the point of working on these and other markets in the library described in my articles, then I will thoroughly study the details. Although, I'm afraid it will be difficult to find all sorts of nuances of this kind on demo servers, and it will be difficult to test on real markets - this is somehow too expensive for experiments.
Certainly not Artem.) What, you can't ask me now?
I could, but I thought you thought I was talking to you. :)
Yes, I did. But I can't answer the question yet, and about the reasons for the delay too - I haven't understood enough. When I get to work on these and other markets, described in my articles, then I will thoroughly study the nuances. Although, I'm afraid it will be difficult to find all sorts of nuances of this kind on demo servers, and it will be difficult to test on real markets - this is somehow too expensive for experiments.
So this is all from my real accounts. NOT DEMO :(
I don't have a real account there.
And it's kinda expensive to set it up for tests...