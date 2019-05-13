A question for the funny and resourceful... - page 6
You try cramming 100 billion into Sip.)) Don't be ridiculous.
Yeah, in one click of the buy button in Metatrader, back in 1985. Maybe you can calculate, how long it would take to get 100 bn in SP, you know, 2 times a week?) Benchmark as it was in 80-90x, so for 10 years 2 times a week it is probably not noticeable:
The challenge for you is to become a Trader... ( trader with a capital letter ), ie not just press the "Buy" or "Sell", but to press them with the mind, ie understand why they need to press it at this time, and not at another ...
Your actions to solve this problem ... Moreover, the time is limited ... as in 50 years to press the keys will not work ...
If it's even simpler, how do you get into the 5% of Successful Traders?
well i'm looking for a different strategy after i've been drained
and i think it's not that easy to hit that 5% - not even realistic
No, this answer is not correct, because it goes beyond the terms of the problem - you cannot get into the 5% without trading...
Why is it a break-even trade, it's also a successful one. The main thing is that you'll still be in profit. There will be time saved from trading for more interesting things. But we don't get that because we're already in the swamp.
The challenge for you is to become a Trader... ( trader with a capital letter ), ie not just press the "Buy" or "Sell", but to press them with the mind, ie understand why they need to press it at this time, and not at another ...
Your actions to solve this problem ... Moreover, the time is limited ..., as in 50 years to press the keys will not work ...
Even simpler, how do you get to the 5% of Successful Traders?
You take a specific type of market, study it for five years, like in uni, in the process of studying you learn TA, FA, Metatrader 4/5, mql4/5, create your own TS, maybe several, and you find yourself among the 5% who graduated and work in their profession
There are no such people who study trading instead of university.
all after uni.
There are no such people who study trading instead of university. everyone goes to college.
it takes a pack of wolves to hit the 5%. a lone wolf - no matter what he clicks - loses
It's a dubious argument... Even if it's an investment firm, there's only one person in charge, and everyone else is just there for the taking...
Except their success stories are quite different. And for some reason, no one has been able to repeat them.
The clue is that in today's world (and even more so in trading), success is random luck. It doesn't matter what you can-know-do. No matter how hard you try, no matter how hard you work, no matter how hard you work - you won't be wealthy, but no more. In order to become wealthy, you have to be in the right place at the right time, you have to be in the stream, so to speak. And this "stream" will take you "to the top" without any problems. Of course, water does not run beneath a lying stone. But to expect that "I will work and get rich" is naive, to say the least.