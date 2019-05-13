A question for the funny and resourceful... - page 4
I don't understand, do you want to share an idea of how to make money or make money by selling this idea?
You take a particular kind of market, you study it for five years, like in uni, in the process of studying you learn TA, FA, Metatrader 4/5, mql4/5, you create your own TS, maybe a few, and you find yourself among the 5% who graduated and work in the profession
You are very inconsiderate! But just for you I will repeat the content of the topic: "You have the task to become a Trader...".
What kind of demagoguery is this?
When are you going to tell me that uni should have good teachers? )))
So it's an axiom! The nuance is that in order for "good teachers" to emerge, you need a bunch of good students, from which good teachers grow...
I agree.
I think that good students produce either good traders or good teachers.
Unfortunately, there are no good traders and good teachers at the same time. Two in one, so to speak.
Is there an example of a successful trader from life (excluding children of tycoons), someone who started from scratch?
Of course there are. If you consider successful people who after 5-10 years after the first loss have not abandoned Forex trading and have been earning several times more than the average Russian every month for several years now.
I know several people like that.
One of them is on this website. He has expert advisers and signals for sale here. AtThe forum is unlikely to show up.
Apparently Buffett is not yet up to Nikitin's level to create topics on successful trading and training.
Most likely, Buffett does not want to get into Vitalik's flat humour...
Buffett, but for some reason he is not visible on the forum, and only S. Nikitin is visible.
Apparently, Buffet is not yet as old as Nikitin to create topics about successful trading and training.
All you need to do is to take part in an annual contest, the minimum deposit seems to be $5k, make a result like Larry's, and there will be no shortage of students.