Renat Akhtyamov:
show a screenshot to be sure

Which is it? How do SMAs shift, or perfect signals?

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
With your boorish attitude, there is no point in demonstrating anything to you. I don't need it.

Where is the boorishness?

Gianni:

Waiting for Asayulenko's demonstration on how to make a lag-free indicator just on past prices:)

Is that it?

So you promised a demonstration of how to do it and asked me to remind you, now you say I'm being snide that I reminded you...

All clear, demagoguery detected. Good luck)))

 
Женя:

Which is it? How do you move the SMA, or the perfect signals?

I thought it was about the SMA.

show me how it doesn't lag.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I think it was the SMA I was talking about.

show me how it does not lag.


green is SB, yellow SMA, red, SMA shifted half a period back, i.e. with future data, so it does not lag

Женя:


green - SB, yellow SMA, red, SMA shifted half a period back, i.e. with future data, so it is not lagging

Can we see the end of this chart?

 
Женя:


green - SB, yellow SMA, red, SMA shifted half a period backwards, i.e. with future data, so it is not lagging

By shifting the MA half a period backwards, you have deprived the present of MA data, but you have learned to predict the past SB with certain parameters. I think those parameters are related to the period of your MA.

 
Сергей Таболин:

Can I see the end of this graph?

:)

 

Сергей Таболин:

Can we see the end of this graph?

And a good ending, just like in the movies).

 
khorosh:

And for the bazaar?

