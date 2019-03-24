What is the meaning of the term non-lagging (in relation to the indicator)? - page 9
show a screenshot to be sure
Which is it? How do SMAs shift, or perfect signals?
With your boorish attitude, there is no point in demonstrating anything to you. I don't need it.
Where is the boorishness?
Waiting for Asayulenko's demonstration on how to make a lag-free indicator just on past prices:)
Is that it?
So you promised a demonstration of how to do it and asked me to remind you, now you say I'm being snide that I reminded you...
All clear, demagoguery detected. Good luck)))
show me how it doesn't lag.
green is SB, yellow SMA, red, SMA shifted half a period back, i.e. with future data, so it does not lag
Can we see the end of this chart?
By shifting the MA half a period backwards, you have deprived the present of MA data, but you have learned to predict the past SB with certain parameters. I think those parameters are related to the period of your MA.
Can I see the end of this graph?
:)
Zhenya, 2019.03.24 19:39
And then I saw this:
"red, the SMA shifted half a period backwards, that is with future data in mind, so it's not lagging" (
Can we see the end of this graph?
And a good ending, just like in the movies).
And for the bazaar?