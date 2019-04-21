The most banal trading strategy - page 51
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Recipe for 1 kg rice (for 6-7 people):
1. Vegetable oil - 400g;
Onions - 1 kg;
Beef (lamb) - 1 kg;
4. carrots - 1 kg;
5. Rice - 1 kg.
Bring oil to a boil, add onion and fry until red, add meat and fry for 5-10 minutes, add half of carrot, fry for 10 minutes, add remaining carrot, fry for another 10 minutes, add water, until all mixture is covered with water, gently boil for 30 minutes, add rice, add water until rice is 1 cm over water. Boil on a high heat until the rice has softened and all the water has evaporated and the rice is saturated. Reduce heat to minimum, cover the cauldron with something for 20 minutes. That's it, the pilaf is ready.
Thank you !
In that sense, you are right. We need 10 prices, not 8:
If it really were as you write, it would be calculated in no time by any analytics. The methodology has been available since Newton's time, and probably earlier. However, it is strange that for some reason no one knows this until now.
Do you honestly believe that a linear combination of prices will save the father of Russian democracy?
In that sense, you are right. We need 10 prices, not 8:
Take 13 or 26. Don't ask why.
Don't look a gift horse in the mouth...
If it were really as you write, it would be calculated in no time by any analytics. The methodology has been available since Newton's time, and perhaps even earlier. However, it is strange that for some reason no one knows this until now.
Do you sincerely believe that a linear combination of prices will save the father of Russian democracy?
We see that even in the case of a linear combination, things are much more complicated than one might imagine. Yuri, just because someone doesn't know or hasn't done it, doesn't mean you shouldn't try it. The first results will come soon and there will be food for thought. It's an encouraging start.
You see, even in the case of a linear combination, things are considerably more complicated than one might imagine. Yuri, just because someone doesn't know or hasn't done it, doesn't mean you shouldn't try it. The first results will come soon and there will be food for thought. It is a promising start.
Try it, of course. But it is a dead end. You can tell without trying, with a 100% guarantee. As the saying goes - it can't be because it can never be. (с)
You see, even in the case of a linear combination, things are considerably more complicated than one might imagine. Yuri, just because someone doesn't know or hasn't done it, doesn't mean you shouldn't try it. The first results will come soon and there will be food for thought. It is an encouraging start.
Here's the Fed Funds rate, the news.
I don't see any of these numbers in you unless you were talking about the Eurodollar
Take 13 or 26. Don't ask why.
Don't look a gift horse in the mouth...
Mr Wizard, please don't disturb the work with your flooding.
Dear forum members, we have all become convinced that the market is mainly ruled by chance. The search for patterns has not yet led to variable success, again due to the interference of chance.
Let's try to find out the potential of possible success and depths of abyss in case of failure of the most incredible trivial strategies, one of which is to stupidly open N buy and sell positions simultaneously on different TFs with the same or different TP and SL, as well as the initial deposit D.
On the history we should try to optimize N, TF, TP and SL, D. Perhaps many traders have already tried to analyze this strategy, then we will ask them to share their opinions. Who has tried such a strategy in practice?
"If you have a large initial deposit of 500 thousand dollars or more, and a very small volume of each position and without stop-losses (here the "unkillable" size of your securities account and serve as a "stop-loss"), then Forex is hardly needed as a tool for making money, because you have a huge deposit.In this case, the strategy works only in the flat mode, but it has no effect on the profitability of your investments. The strategy works only on the flat. But again, if you are able to predict the flat, you may have good abilities to predict the trends. If you have such skills you can earn good money without this strategy.
The market is not so much ruled by chance as by right information, obtained at the right time. The market is not so much ruled by chance as by the right information obtained at the right time.
The market is not ruled by chance, but by the right information at the right time. Because randomness is often presented as ignorance of the reasons of market movements.
Roma, what the fuck is all this philosophizing
We have no information and are unlikely to have any.
What just happened in the markets?
How will mathematics describe it?
No! How will mathematics predict it? Based on past series?
Well, you've got your hand in the air and a load of balls. I've written before. We have nine fucking numbers in total. Calculate the distributions between them, then the increments between them and predict the future tick.
and you're a capital "lord.
Yes, I also have Bollinger (index BB) in my signals - I want something new...
What's the point? Brown line base from rsi stochastic etc, Aqua is three times simpler and also 10 times faster. Same primus +/-, only in profile: