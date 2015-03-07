Possible change to MetaTrader platform time this weekend
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
G'day traders
This weekend (8th March), the time in the US will move forward one hour. If your broker sets their MetaTrader platform time based on 5pm New York Close/Open then at open next week, the platform time of 00:00 will occur at GMT +3. Depending on your time zone, you may also notice the market open one hour earlier.
The market will close on Friday 6th March at 22:00 GMT and re-open on Sunday 8th March 21:00 GMT
***** If you are using EAs or Indicators with a GMT offset, they may be affected by this change ********
Please consult your individual brokers to see if you will be affected.
Cheers
Stu