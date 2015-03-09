Gator Oscillator
Look at the documentation, please. Example of calculation of the indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/igator
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iGator
- www.mql5.com
Technical Indicators / iGator - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
barabashkakvn:
Look at the documentation, please. Example of calculation of the indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/igator
Look at the documentation, please. Example of calculation of the indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/igator
Thank You !
I have read the documentation, but I still can't understand how to check if the previous bar is green or red.
:(
memi :
Thank You !
I have read the documentation, but I still can't understand how to check if the previous bar is green or red.
:(
What bar do you need?
barabashkakvn:
What bar do you need?
This Bar lol!
This sketch. Color of the previous bar in the form of "0" or "1".
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "nikelodeon" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create handle of the indicator handle=iGator(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,13,8,8,5, 5,3,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, // размер входных таймсерий const int prev_calculated, // обработано баров на предыдущем вызове const datetime& time[], // Time const double& open[], // Open const double& high[], // High const double& low[], // Low const double& close[], // Close const long& tick_volume[], // Tick Volume const long& volume[], // Real Volume const int &spread[] // Spread ) { double ExtUpColorsBuffer[2]; if(CopyBuffer(handle,1,0,2,ExtUpColorsBuffer)<=0) { Print("getting handle is failed! Error",GetLastError()); return(0); } Comment(" Gator previous bar has a color ",ExtUpColorsBuffer[0]); //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
barabashkakvn:
This sketch. Color of the previous bar in the form of "0" or "1".
This sketch. Color of the previous bar in the form of "0" or "1".
wonderful !
thanks for the help ;)
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Hi!
How can i check the colour of the previous bar of the gator oscillator?(not the actual bar, it repaints)
See the image link:
I mean, if the colour of the bar of the previous day is totally green(above and below the zero line), trading is enabled.
Thank You !