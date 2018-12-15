Advertising: GOOGLE and YANDEX again
Advertising on trams and trolleybuses. Advertising on billboards...
Handing out flyers? :-)
Handing out flyers? :-)
Not "... in ...", but "... on ...". There are lots of firms that advertise offline - they paint trams, buses and trolleybuses. And, also, in the underground cars riveting ads (of course all official).
I'm imagining this commercial.
Write on your forehead.
have you found such a solution?
Vladislav Andruschenko, 2018.12.14 09:26
And how? Does it help?
Well, don't be like that... Some girls rent out more interesting areas of their body than their forehead.
I've never done it, different area of interest.
to put a girl's panel on her back is a thought.
and let it clang
So I was asking those who have found a solution.
Did you find the solution and stuff it on your forehead? No? Then what is your advice?
Greetings all.
Friends, bringing up the topic of GOOGLE and YANDEX advertising again
Is there a solution? Maybe someone has found one?
Yandex does not work with Ukraine.
Google doesn't allow forex ads..... only YouTube
Has anyone found a solution?