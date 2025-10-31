Amp future datafeed issue
i been using amp for future trading from last two years in usa but from last three days i been noticing disconnection of data feed in live trading for almost 30 seconds to 1 minute, is anyone else have this issue
Hello Bidhan,
Which SYMBOLS have been stopping?
yes, i heard from someone else about issues with AMP in the last days. but no one in the forum can help with that.
I am also an AMP user and use a VPS in Chicago for futures trading.
I searched the MT5 system logs for the past six months.
Overall, server connection failures during the trading day are rare.
In fact, many of my EA deals are done minutes or even seconds after the economic data is released.
From my personal experience, AMP's server connection stability is better than that of several well-known forex brokers I used.
