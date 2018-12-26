Clearing an array of defined element(s) - page 26
different machines have different results, varying by almost a factor of two, so it's not even clear if it makes sense at all
It's not even on different machines, but the script is run several times at once. And the results will be different. With the filtering vector it somehow has no effect, but on the rest you can see the jumps.
Well, I have the opposite. The filtering vector is radically different from yours. I think you need to add a loop of passes with changing input data and choose an average, that would be more or less correct.
In MT4 tested
MT5
Both files are in the project
P.S. Who wants to use their own functions, write them yourself. There is a directory for them in the project.
Please tell me how to "resize" the second dimension of the array...-thank you!
Array[][5]
How to "resize" the second dimension of an array...-thank you!
Use structures in such cases. It's more convenient to work with.
Array[][5]
variable)
variable)
Do it with a margin, it won't be a problem.
It would be nice to have write access
Well, then it's not a bad idea to get write rights
Ran across the topic pasted many. Who forgot to write.P.S. And in general, not order, however. This is for developers. Maybe a checkbox for public "Allow all to read/write" is needed