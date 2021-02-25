Get the number of decimal places of any numbers (not just quotes) bypassing Digits() in MQL4 and MQL5 - page 13
This one: f/=0.0000001; is questionable.
I agree, billions in the tester can be glitchy. otherwise it's OK )
And this is twice as fast with the same result
And this is twice as fast with the same result
This is not the speed you need here, it's done once in the inite or by GUI event. The main thing here is the correctness of operation. Where will correctness of work come from, if a duble is being divided, and the fractional part is being discarded? Maybe it somehow miraculously works correctly, but you need a convincing test.
Well, if you find bugs (other than values like 1kkk+) I would be grateful for hints.
And I won't look for them, because I'm not going to use them. Just curious, how do you have such confidence that everything will be correct?
I checked on random quotes and arbitrary numbers like 0.7,0.07, 50000000.9991 etc., and besides I did comparative speed tests. I am just going to use this function, but not in inite, but much more often. But in general, if you don't dance around with tambourines, the usual Digits is quite enough...
Found one number: 999999999999.9999 - dtd2() returns 7 and mine is 4. But it's a trifle. All in all, the function is good, I finally understand it.
Well, that's what I said, I gave a couple of these numbers above myself.