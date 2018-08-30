The riddle: the distribution bell rattles - the broker says the price, whoever it hits sheds tears and loses their deposit. - page 7
Tired of writing already, it's throwing up. Briefly. Can you tell me where you see the bell? There is a Laplace with a house, there the asymmetry coefficient is just zero.Again angle 45 is the fate of the SB. There is some deterministic process, but not one, as the tails of the distribution would be squeezed, + a random process, only the sigma is larger. Why is the exponent popping out, it's so non-stationary, time, no clock rate, how can it be predicted at all?
Everything is OK there. The game is purely on distribution, the pattern - see picture.
These are the trades, show the profit/loss in the trade. x is the trade number, y is the profit/loss in pips. This is a small piece, and there are thousands of them, I mean deals. Thus, the symmetrical distribution is obtained asymmetrical in deals.
There's a live similar TS, and I'm trying to improve it on the chart with varying success).
If I want to see Laplace or something else I will have to watch it 24 hours a day. If you want to play here and now, and what is here and now - only God knows. On short intervals, like the deal interval, you will not see anything distinct. So Laplace and other Erlangs are only for reference and information for reflection.
Statistics are not intended for decision-making, they are only good for evaluating the outcome of a decision.
Be surprised when we see your signal!
I see what this is all about.
Anyway, this is how the system works - itdoes not matter if we guessed right or wrong, if we closed in profit or loss.Even if there are a lot of losing trades, they will be followed by some number of profitable ones, and the trading result will be positive. Of course, the number of deals must be statistically significant for the positive mathematical expectation to be clearly seen. (from)https://m.habr.com/post/266457/
My theory itself is completely different (without any analysis of traders' behavior and patterns) - only analysis of statistics and nothing more, but the philosophical assumptions are approximately the same.
Well, and I'll try to show the result of the model, in the sense of what such approaches may yield in principle.
x - trade number, y - profit in pips.
The picture is old, I don't remember which variant it is, but the essence is shown. We see that it is a saw-tooth and there are many small both profitable and unprofitable deals.
Let me repeat - the pattern as well as profit is purely statistical and we do not make any assumptions about a certain deal or series of deals and know absolutely nothing in advance. As Winnie the Pooh said - when dealing with bees, nothing can be said in advance.
