The riddle: the distribution bell rattles - the broker says the price, whoever it hits sheds tears and loses their deposit. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm just getting tired of listening to the s&w Don Quixote's ramblings. And the riddle is such a humorous form of a very serious monumental question. This riddle hides everything you need to trade if such a thing is possible).
well... then let's say:
the closer to the edge of the bell, the steeper the signal.
I don't use it myself, but it's a piece of cake...
well... then let's say:
the closer to the edges of the bell, the steeper the signal
I don't use it myself, but it's a no-brainer to make one...
answer 1 question what is the rationale for the bell in any fiercely competitive market
the bell is too figurative, it may not be symmetrical, as you cannot make money all the time, not even for smart people
Credibility in the first sentence - the idea is utopian in essence, and there are more than enough pictures in one of the existing threads on the forum on this topic, including mine
the bell is too figurative, it may not be symmetrical, because you can't make money all the time, not even for clever people
Credibility in the first sentence - the idea is utopian in essence, and there are more than enough pictures in one of the current threads on the forum on this topic, including mine
The bell is almost perfectly symmetrical)+- 2-5% asymmetry.
what are the results of the trade:
stait, total duration?
I tried a bell like this, but I didn't like it very much.
what are the results of the trade:
staat, total duration?
i tried a bell like this, but i didn't like it very much.
At least 10 years of history
At least 10 years of history
well.
show then.
So far so good.
It's easier to make up all sorts of algorithms and see your own perfection in them).