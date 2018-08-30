The riddle: the distribution bell rattles - the broker says the price, whoever it hits sheds tears and loses their deposit. - page 2

New comment
 
Martin Cheguevara:
I'm just getting tired of listening to the s&w Don Quixote's ramblings. And the riddle is such a humorous form of a very serious monumental question. This riddle hides everything you need to trade if such a thing is possible).

well... then let's say:

the closer to the edge of the bell, the steeper the signal.

I don't use it myself, but it's a piece of cake...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

well... then let's say:

the closer to the edges of the bell, the steeper the signal

I don't use it myself, but it's a no-brainer to make one...

Answer to question 1: What is the reason for having a bell in any highly competitive market?
2 - how do you evaluate the validity of your assumption?
 
Martin Cheguevara:
answer 1 question what is the rationale for the bell in any fiercely competitive market
2 - how do you assess the validity of your assumption?

the bell is too figurative, it may not be symmetrical, as you cannot make money all the time, not even for smart people

Credibility in the first sentence - the idea is utopian in essence, and there are more than enough pictures in one of the existing threads on the forum on this topic, including mine

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the bell is too figurative, it may not be symmetrical, because you can't make money all the time, not even for clever people

Credibility in the first sentence - the idea is utopian in essence, and there are more than enough pictures in one of the current threads on the forum on this topic, including mine

The bell is almost perfectly symmetrical)+- 2-5% asymmetry.
 
Martin Cheguevara:
The bell is almost perfectly symmetrical)+- 2-5% asymmetry.

what are the results of the trade:

stait, total duration?

I tried a bell like this, but I didn't like it very much.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

what are the results of the trade:

staat, total duration?

i tried a bell like this, but i didn't like it very much.


At least on a 10-year history
 
It's easier to make up all sorts of algorithms and see your own perfection in them)
 
Martin Cheguevara:
At least 10 years of history
What's not five hundred years old - it's cooler! When was the Japanese mother candle invented? Five hundred years ago! Pick up the ancient scrolls and go for the grail!
 
Martin Cheguevara:
At least 10 years of history

well.

show then.

So far so good.

 
Martin Cheguevara:
It's easier to make up all sorts of algorithms and see your own perfection in them).
It's easier to read some mathematical formula in a statistics textbook and try to add it to market trading.
12345678
New comment