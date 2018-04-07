The first and only Russian winner of the Robbins Cup - page 5
At what size depot, if it's not a secret?
If you talk about mine personally, it's about 25k,
I've got 20k here now (as a signal), but I won't be withdrawing from it.
I try to manage at least 10k and sometimes a couple thousand), but I'm not serious). I just took them for a courtesy. I do not make good indicators, and I'm not after big profits. I do it for fun.
Did you see anywhere that normal traders give a 100% guarantee?Not even a bank will give you one.
Thanks for the blurb, bunny.
thanks for the publicity bunny.
Kitty...
I don't know what to boil. I've heard a lot of that already.
What do I think I am? I'm sorry, I didn't get the catch...
In short, the branch has gone into total advertising.
He's talking about you, bunny, but don't worry, he said hustler.
And I may have phrased my message a little wrong. It does sound kind of cheeky. So don't be offended. On the contrary, I got your back.
I'm sorry, but to play the saint with respect to a trader, while trading products with even greater risks, let it be said, with no statistical significance at all, is like that.