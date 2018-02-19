Advantages and disadvantages of an automatic vehicle - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It has nothing to do with liking it or not liking it. It's just not the market. Forex FCs are a different story. It means to consider Forex as interbank, DC-Forex and market differently.
It is not clear why they should be divided. All the same, everything is based on the flow of money.
It does not matter which slots they flow through. They are linked in one bubbling ocean of the market).
For a start, it is easier and more reliable to make a semi-automatic machine. You have to steer it in the right direction, or suspend trading. I think semi-automatic is the right solution for the vast majority of strategies.
Full automat is another matter. This is my opinion.
I have the same opinion, but I want to switch to the full automatic.
Maxim Romanov gave an example of disadvantages. Of course, this is not a complete list, but there are already points you need to pay attention to.
drawbacks:
- possible malfunctions in program operation
- server crashes
- if the program crashes, it may be impossible to manually maintain positions
- need to write code
- the need for long work on the trading algorithm/theory (minus for lovers of free money)
Counting on the experienced contingent on this forum, it will be useful to get opinions on the advantages and disadvantages of the PBX.
The experience of the old-timers can then help us learn from many mistakes and avoid making the same mistakes.
The best for the masses as they say. Feel free to share, if you have anything, of course).
Collective thought is power and good for all!
For example, if you make an effort, a good algorithm can work. Put in an account and do your hobbies instead of going to work waiting for a paycheck and being afraid of getting fired.
К
Ibragim Dzhanaev:
For a start, it is easier and more reliable to make a semi-automatic machine. You should direct it in right direction or suspend trading. I think a semi-automatic is the right solution for the majority of strategies.
Full automat is another matter. This is my opinion.
I have the same opinion, but I want to switch to a full automatic.
It's very simple. I'm going the way of the automatic under supervision. I proceed from the fact that it is impossible to foresee all occasions in principle.
There are a lot of things missing in it (automatic device) for a complete happiness, but events requiring intervention happen rarely enough - once or twice a week. Mostly everything is non-critical, but requires intervention.
Basically, once every half hour or an hour or two to check that everything is OK is enough. But you can't leave it unattended.
Of course, the main situations should be taken into account in the machine itself.
I have the same opinion, and would like to upgrade to a full automatic.
Maxim Romanov gave an example of the disadvantages. Of course, it is not a complete list, but there are some points you should pay attention to.
disadvantages:
- possible malfunction of the program
- server crashes
- if the program crashes, it may be impossible to manually maintain positions
- need to write code
- the need for a long work on the trading algorithm / theory (minus for freeloaders)
I would not call them disadvantages, just technical issues.
The disadvantage of automata is that if your strategy has trend/flat, you have to make a switch and control it manually. That is, some settings are for trend, others for flat. Sometimes it happens that there is not even a word to determine the state of the market - it's better to wait it out.
If you enter by the signal, you should exit manually, i.e. close it manually. Thus, the profit will be many times greater - 100 times tested.
It's very simple. I'm going down the route of a supervised machine. I assume that it is impossible in principle to foresee all occasions in life.
It (the automaton) lacks a lot of things for complete happiness, but events that require intervention happen rarely enough - once or twice a week. Mostly everything is non-critical, but requires intervention.
Basically, once every half hour or an hour or two to check that everything is OK is enough. But you can't leave it unattended.
Of course, the main situations should be taken into account in the machine itself.
No, it is not. When the market situation changes, the Expert Advisor will notify you and then you decide which algorithm to use to continue trading or not to trade.
No, it isn't. When the market situation changes, the Expert Advisor notifies you, and then you decide which algorithm to use to continue trading or not.
No, I do not do it that way. The Expert Advisor trades continuously, it doesn't need to switch. My job is only to eliminate rare but possible abnormal situations, and I can't foresee all of them, imho, in the ATC algorithm.
It has nothing to do with liking it or not liking it. It's just not the market. Forex FCs are a different story. This means that Forex as interbank, DC-Forex and market should be treated differently.
Regardless of where you trade, the quote for the euro will be the same everywhere, whether it is on the interbank or a small brokerage company. And in 5 minutes, the same thing will happen to it - either decrease or increase, regardless of whether it will be delivered by a bank or a brokerage company
Regardless of where you trade, the quote for the euro will be the same everywhere, whether it is on the interbank or in a small brokerage company. And the same thing will happen to it everywhere in 5 minutes - it will either decrease or increase, regardless of whether it will be delivered by a bank or a small brokerage company.
On average YES. At specific moments - not necessarily. By the way, you can use it).
My article "Time Machine" on this subject was posted at MQL4 in 2008. At first it was unanimously derided, and then it was taken down by the moderators. Now it's called arbitrage.)))
For example, if you work hard, you can work out a good algorithm. You can put it on the account and do your hobbies, instead of going to work to wait for a paycheck and be afraid of getting fired.
With profits from the tester you will have to go to work for a long time)))
And if they ask you to quit your job, it's a real shame.