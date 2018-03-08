Study.
... And you will see that gradually, step by step in your mind your future individual trading system will gradually become clear. But, be aware, it is a long and painful process. At least 4 years. And realistically, more. There is no wide pole road ...
Andrei, I'll tell you this as someone who is retired and has numerous diplomas. The most effective education is self-education. So, don't pay for any quack courses (your city is probably full of them). Take the Internet, MT4, a demo account, and read and try, and you will see that little by little, step by step, your future individual trading system will become clear in your mind. But, be aware, this is a long and painful process. At least 4 years. And realistically, more. There is no wide pole road here. Good luck to you.
Why, a classical university education, I don't know which one, economics, probably, if you are interested in financial markets.
It doesn't hurt, it adds knowledge, it teaches you how to trade, because professionals don't trade there.
One question to the "man with many diplomas": did you get your "steadiness" by self-education without teachers?
Search the internet for different books, articles, read the relevant sections in the forums. All this can be found in the public domain and for free. You just need to filter for yourself what is useful and what is not (this will come with time and experience).
Do not go for any paid courses - they will tell you the same thing that you can find for free. Remember, if the trader knows how to trade, he will not teach anybody (for money), because he will earn on the market, not on selling courses.
As already written above, you will learn it for a long time and on your own mistakes (there is no way without it).
And yes, do not read any analysts or news in the early stages of trading - it will only get in the way.
Good luck!
