Updated MetaTrader 4 for Android: New Design, News Line and System Journal (VIDEO)
The previous version had less steps for any action
My suggestions: Revise interface in a way that it takes less keystokes
(fingerpresses) for each action. The old interface was better in that.
(tablet and smartphone)
Make the history depth a parameter level on the
configuration. I use 1 day only and having 3 months is of no use to me
and uses more data. Could be between 1 day up to 3 months. Old interface had only 1 day history by default.
(tablet and smartphone)
For tablet version, if you use a 7" (i use Google nexus7) display the new interface is a nightmare. Or you can see the graphic, or the orders, or if you select both non of it seen correcly, while the prices on the side are always there. The new interface seems a good idea, but franlky, it introduced so much trouble in usability that I'm doubting that metaquotes currently have anyone actually thinking of usability of the tool.
On the good side, I like the new bold significant digits, the messaging system have been fixed for some traders, and the notification on the price that we have trades.
keep on with the good work.
<p>for Windows Phone 8, please..</p>
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The latest MetaTrader 4 Android version features re-designed interface revised according to Google Style Guide recommendations in the same way as it was done to MetaTrader 5 Android.
The mobile application functionality was not overlooked either. We have added the new features making the trading experience even more comfortable:
Update your MetaTrader 4 Android and experience the new features of the mobile application.
DOWNLOAD NEW METATRADER 4 ANDROID