Beginner Help?

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Hello, sorry to annoy you with beginner questions, but believe me when I say I've tried for 2 days straight using google...
I've switched from MQL4 to MQL5, and I'm surprised how hard it is to even have my EA make a trade. Can somebody tell me what I'm doing wrong here:
I filled out my " MqlTradeRequest request;" in the following way (I print out these values each tick):
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) comment: stuff
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) type_filling: 0
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) type: 0
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) deviation: 0
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) tp: 1.12029
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) sl: 1.11929
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) price: 1.11979
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) volume: 0.1
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) symbol: EURUSD
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) magic: 9996
2015.02.26 23:19:27.015 FirstOne (EURUSD,M1) action: 1
When I send these into the ordersend(request,result); I get result.comment: "Invalid request".
I question the "action" and the "type_filling"
I declared them like this:
request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
Help is appreciated! =)