Do customers need a simple programming language built in?
I decided to write on the subject, because I myself have similar ideas, and then an old customer in a Skype chat began to fantasise, and the fantasy is very close to my thoughts.
The conversation was not recorded, purely from memory.
- Lyosha, make me a trading panel, but according to my requirements. I don't like what is on the market. I just recorded my thoughts. Can you see if it's possible to do somehow?
- Throw your thoughts in, I'll have a look. /*So you want a slightly intelligent panel with the beginnings of a programmable response?
- Yes, I often see by the levels and other things that the price will go up to a certain point, and then it may go skewed. I can't program and probably never will. I just need a simple and understandable language to be able to set simple conditions, what to do when the market changes.
In the very early 90's I worked a lot with FoxPro for DOS, it was such a cool for those times database management system with its own programming language. I remember, together with a friend, we wrote a transport management system for a large bus fleet in St. Petersburg, kind of a hack job. For those days it was a cool DBMS + language + it was possible to easily create forms in the text mode. No graphics, only 8086-286 computers, pure hardcore)) It was a precursor of things which later became standard under Windows, windows, active user feedback (at the level of a girl with accounting) and other goodies. Incidentally, MS bought FoxPro as a result and slowly phased it out, now MS SQL Server rules in the Windows world.
And in FoxPro there was a wonderful thing about making requests to the database in the visual mode. In other words, any girl-bullhacker could be trained to make queries to the database during a cold autumn evening with continuation in the form of an elective.
I'll try to simulate it in VS, to make it clearer. The main thing is that no programming knowledge was required. By the way, I'm just sure that this approach based on such a simple visual selection is probably used in many prog for nubus-users even now. I just can't give any examples due to my specialization.
A simple language and an interpreter to it in FoxPro, Clipper, Delphi did, used, but then abandoned. In articles I saw a hint of something similar.
- 2012.09.07
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- www.mql5.com
A simple language and an interpreter to it in FoxPro, Clipper, Delphi did, used, but then gave up. In articles I saw a hint of something similar.
I almost never worked with Clipper, but I started working with Delphi somewhere in the mid-90s. I really liked the ideology of working with the database then, MS with its miserable ODBS was lying on the sidelines of progress.
But then due to the right decision to develop .NET the main developers from Borland moved to MS. And Borland, according to rumours, refused development of C++ Builder in exchange for the monopoly of Delphi.
Not without reason the first crude versions of C# immediately had properties, as in Bilder and Delphi, then delegates.
To be honest, I don't really remember the details. I remember that it was much easier to work with the database than with MS.
There's a crude one somewhere on the web, a robot builder or something. Without knowledge of the software, you can build your own EAs.
If you do that, you need to create a new terminal! Just make robots there! Hire the Chinese and use their hieroglyphics as a system and our bosses as a system!
Yep, each terminal has a Chinese-style application as an option. An advanced version of the strategy builder for those without programming skills. Yes and the ratio of EAs is inferior to the Chinese population. So there will still be competition for a spot. Stocks are discounted. If you install fifth-generation terminal, second Chinaman as a gift (for optimization).
I decided to write on the subject, because I myself have similar ideas, and then an old customer in a chat on Skype began to fantasise, and the fantasy is very close to my thoughts.
I decided to write on the subject, because I myself have similar ideas, and then an old customer began to fantasise while chatting on Skype, and the fantasy is very close to my thoughts.
The conversation was not recorded, purely from memory.
- Lesha, make me a trading panel, but according to my requirements. I don't like what is on the market. I just recorded my thoughts. Can you see if it's possible to do somehow?
- Throw your thoughts in, I'll have a look. /*So you want a slightly intelligent panel with the beginnings of a programmable response?
- Yes, I often see by the levels and other things that the price will go up to a certain point, and then it may go skidding. I can't program and probably never will. I just need a simple and understandable language to be able to set simple conditions, what to do when the market changes.
In the very early 90's I worked a lot with FoxPro for DOS, it was such a cool for those times database management system with its own programming language. I remember, together with a friend, we wrote a transport management system for a large bus fleet in St. Petersburg, kind of a hack job. For those days it was a cool DBMS + language + it was possible to easily create forms in the text mode. No graphics, only 8086-286 computers, pure hardcore)) It was a precursor of things which later became standard under Windows, windows, active user feedback (at the level of a girl with accounting) and other goodies. By the way, MS bought FoxPro as a result and slowly phased it out, now MS SQL Server rules in the Windows world.
And there was a wonderful thing in FoxPro for making queries to the database in the visual mode. That is, any girl-bullhacker could be trained to make requests to the database during some cold autumn evening, with continuing in the form of an optional course.
I'll try to simulate it in VS, to make it clearer. The main thing is that no programming knowledge was required. By the way, I'm just sure that this approach based on such a simple visual selection is probably used in many prog for nubus-users even now. I just can't cite examples due to my specialization.
Well, for those who can't even select lines in the constructor to make an interface with one button: "Generate profitable Expert Advisor".
I almost never worked with clipper back then, but I started working with Delphi somewhere in the mid-90s. At that time I really liked the ideology of working with the database, MS with its miserable ODBS was on the sidelines of progress.
But then due to the right decision to develop .NET the main developers from Borland moved to MS. And Borland, according to rumours, refused development of C++ Builder in exchange for the monopoly of Delphi.
Not without reason the first crude versions of C# immediately had properties, as in Bilder and Delphi, then delegates.
To be honest, I don't really remember the details. I remember that it was much easier to work with the database than with MS cumbersome stuff.
You have a superficial knowledge of these languages.
Starting from '90 we were already programming with Dbase first and then Clipper, Fox Base, FoxPro, Visual FoxPro, not to mention VC++ and C++ Builder, which worked well with Oracle.
All of them are not simple and complete programming languages, not for amateurs.
To create the one that all traders - not programmers - dream of, you have to create a special firm with savvy employees to make it all happen.
Given the fact that there are a lot of traders who are not programmers, this topic is quite relevant, and a witticism contest is not really appropriate here...
Well, yes, to create separate modules for trading in order to assemble a profitable robot with them, some programmers think it can all be done the way Lego does.Let everyone mind his own business. Otherwise all the cobblers or hairdressers will be engaged in forex and will create trading robots:).
Well, yes, to create separate modules for trading in order to assemble a profitable robot with them, some programmers think it can all be done the way Lego is done.
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I decided to write on the subject, because I myself have similar ideas, and then an old customer in a Skype chat began to fantasise, and the fantasy is very close to my thoughts.
The conversation was not recorded, purely from memory.
- Lesha, make me a trading panel, but according to my requirements. I don't like what is on the market. I just recorded my thoughts. Can you see if it's possible to do somehow?
- Throw your thoughts in, I'll have a look. /*So you want a slightly intelligent panel with the beginnings of a programmable response?
- Yes, I often see by the levels and other things that the price will go up to a certain point, and then it may go skidding. I can't program and probably never will. I just need a simple and understandable language to be able to set simple conditions, what to do when the market changes.
In the very early 90's I worked a lot with FoxPro for DOS, it was such a cool for those times database management system with its own programming language. I remember, together with a friend, we wrote a transport management system for a large bus fleet in St. Petersburg, kind of a hack job. For those days it was a cool DBMS + language + it was possible to easily create forms in the text mode. No graphics, only 8086-286 computers, pure hardcore)) It was a precursor of things which later became standard under Windows, windows, active user feedback (at the level of a girl with accounting) and other goodies. By the way, MS bought FoxPro as a result and slowly phased it out, now MS SQL Server rules in the Windows world.
And there was this wonderful thing in FoxPro about making queries to database in visual mode. That is, any girl-bullhacker could be trained to make queries to the database in some cold autumn evening with the continuation in the form of an elective.
I'll try to simulate it in VS, to make it clearer. The main thing is that no programming knowledge was required. By the way, I'm just sure that this approach based on such a simple visual selection is probably used in many prog for nubus-users even now. I just can't cite examples due to my specialization.