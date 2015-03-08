Right time to buy EUR/USD - page 5

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My contribution to topic is on strong Bearish trend on H4 chart with an Oversold situation.

eurusd

 
Rosiman:

My contribution to topic is on strong Bearish trend on H4 chart with an Oversold situation.

Agree, market need retracement from this point.

 

I hope euro will wake up from a die.....

Files:
RIP.png  23 kb
 
sulkani:

I hope euro will wake up from a die.....

Files:
forecash.jpg  154 kb
 
Hope EUR will be mad to recover this current situation.
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