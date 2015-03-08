Right time to buy EUR/USD - page 5
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My contribution to topic is on strong Bearish trend on H4 chart with an Oversold situation.
My contribution to topic is on strong Bearish trend on H4 chart with an Oversold situation.
Agree, market need retracement from this point.
I hope euro will wake up from a die.....
I hope euro will wake up from a die.....