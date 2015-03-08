Right time to buy EUR/USD - page 3

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It looks like the EUR/USD could go lower to 1.07 area.
 
cryptocurrency:
It looks like the EUR/USD could go lower to 1.07 area.
Mabye in long term future. But I don't think so.
 
I don't wont to buy this pair at the moment
 
indeet:
I don't wont to buy this pair at the moment
Wise decision.
 
Weekly target for me is 1.12350 on a buy. After that, it can do what it likes ;)
 

Yup, that'll do me for the week on this pair :)

My guess, for what it's worth, look out initially for 1.2500 & then 1.12900 above and 1.11900 below

 

 
Filter:
Weekly target for me is 1.12350 on a buy. After that, it can do what it likes ;)
Its already touched and I am expecting it will go up more within this week.
 
nirob76:
Its already touched and I am expecting it will go up more within this week.
AUD/USD is leading the uptrend.
 
sulkani:
AUD/USD is leading the uptrend.
Yes, once again the "economists" got it wrong. Over 60% of them were predicting a further 25 basis point cut to the official AUD rate at today's RBA meeting. Not surprisingly, rates actually remained on hold and up went the Aussie. The best way to trade is usually to do the opposite of what the "Experts" suggest! ;)
 
EU break January low, there are 3 red news for EU today, let's see....
Files:
EU_News.png  3 kb
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