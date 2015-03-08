Right time to buy EUR/USD - page 3
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It looks like the EUR/USD could go lower to 1.07 area.
I don't wont to buy this pair at the moment
Yup, that'll do me for the week on this pair :)
My guess, for what it's worth, look out initially for 1.2500 & then 1.12900 above and 1.11900 below
Weekly target for me is 1.12350 on a buy. After that, it can do what it likes ;)
Its already touched and I am expecting it will go up more within this week.
AUD/USD is leading the uptrend.